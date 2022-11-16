Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Arcosa worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

