Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,258 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of AAON at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Insider Activity at AAON

AAON Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $28,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $176,636.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,270.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $2,339,940. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

