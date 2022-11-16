Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,111 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 418,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

