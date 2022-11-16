Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,230 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,591,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409,137 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16.

