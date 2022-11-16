Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 76.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 108,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 127.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE RDN opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

