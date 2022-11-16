Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Position Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Argo Group International worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 2.2 %

ARGO stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $909.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Argo Group International Profile



Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

