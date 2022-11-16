Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Credicorp stock opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

