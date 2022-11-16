Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,186,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 288,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.