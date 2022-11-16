Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in NICE by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 222,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in NICE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 489,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $202.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $313.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.57.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

