Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,794 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

