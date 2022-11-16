Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

WTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

WTM opened at $1,320.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,420.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,342.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,277.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

