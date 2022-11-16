Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $286,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 78.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in American Express by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in American Express by 63.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

