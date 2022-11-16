Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Employers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Employers by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EIG opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

