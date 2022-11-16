Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of AMPH opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

