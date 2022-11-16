Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $583,066.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $583,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,882 shares of company stock worth $2,830,383. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,265,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,902,000 after buying an additional 104,418 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 138,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 874,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,017,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $5,339,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

