Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 27,007 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $13.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Valneva Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.