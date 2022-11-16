Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 27,007 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

