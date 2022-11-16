HSBC Raises GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $55.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

