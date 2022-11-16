HSBC Raises GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $55.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.83.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of GFS stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
