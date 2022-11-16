Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Craig Hallum

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jamf has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $40.52.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

