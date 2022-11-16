monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.56.

monday.com stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.66. monday.com has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $419.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

