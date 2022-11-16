DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $39.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,068,000 after buying an additional 471,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after buying an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

