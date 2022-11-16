monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $190.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.56.

monday.com Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $419.57.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

About monday.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 937.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,428,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

