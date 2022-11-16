First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

