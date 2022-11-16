Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $454,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

