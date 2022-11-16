POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of PNT opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

