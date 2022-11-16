Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $47.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

