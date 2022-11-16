Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,992.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $118.43 and a 12 month high of $172.50.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

