Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $15.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Tremor International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. Tremor International has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $479.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

