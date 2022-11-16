Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 38,593 shares.The stock last traded at $12.11 and had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $609.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 447.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.