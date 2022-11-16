Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EOSE opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $867,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,710 shares in the company, valued at $479,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $867,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,330,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,306,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 689,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 638,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

