Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Shares of EOSE opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,330,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,306,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 689,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 638,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
