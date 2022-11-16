Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,488,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 3,010,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.2 days.

Champion Iron Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIAFF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

