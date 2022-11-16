Short Interest in Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Declines By 14.3%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

