Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $509,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

