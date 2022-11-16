Cannell Capital Llc Sells 18,190 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,535,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,671,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 41,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $741,605.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $441,750.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 44.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.