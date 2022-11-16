Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 44,978 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,784,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,819,419.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $1,073,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Appian by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Appian by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

