Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

