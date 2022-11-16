Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 91,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 544,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Stock Performance
OMI opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.