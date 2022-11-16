Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 91,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 544,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

