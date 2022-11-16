Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after acquiring an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,144,000 after acquiring an additional 237,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.