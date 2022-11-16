Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,602 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 187,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,313 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 25,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $159.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.