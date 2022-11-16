Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 88.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE:CF opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

