ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $35.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

