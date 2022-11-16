Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,515 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1,594.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

