Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

About Mirati Therapeutics

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $154.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.