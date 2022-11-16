Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,814 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nevro by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

