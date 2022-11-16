Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Avantor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

