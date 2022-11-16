Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $133.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.80.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,494 shares of company stock valued at $55,093,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

