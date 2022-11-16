DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after buying an additional 520,375 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,324,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

