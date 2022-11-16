Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 193,352 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after acquiring an additional 350,315 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $48,151.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $48,151.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,451 shares of company stock valued at $678,412. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Dril-Quip stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

