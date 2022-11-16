Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $600,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

