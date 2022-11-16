Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

