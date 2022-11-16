Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $743,000 Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.11.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

